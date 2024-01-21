Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 1,102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $595.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

