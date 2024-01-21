Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

