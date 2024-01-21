Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

SNV stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

