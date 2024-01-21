T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

Shares of TMUS opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43.

T-Mobile US last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

