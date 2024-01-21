Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.