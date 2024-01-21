Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.