TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 168,522 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,522 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

