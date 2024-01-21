TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,800 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,714,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $33.33 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

