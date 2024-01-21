TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $200.32 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $156.06 and a one year high of $232.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

