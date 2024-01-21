TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.43 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CureVac were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CureVac by 459.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVAC opened at $3.64 on Friday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. On average, analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

