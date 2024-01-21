TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 767.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 78,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

