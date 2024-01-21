TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

