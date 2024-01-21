TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 613.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,924 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 212.5% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 96.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

