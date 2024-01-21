TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.61 Million in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYZB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:RYZB opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86. RayzeBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.59). Analysts forecast that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

