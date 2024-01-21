TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,579 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,610,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Barclays reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COIN opened at $124.75 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

