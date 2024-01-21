TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

