TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,800 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Forward Air by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $33,348,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 314,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

