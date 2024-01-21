Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 32,081 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,985,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,272,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,618,000 after buying an additional 419,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

EIX stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

