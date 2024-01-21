Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,639 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATR opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

