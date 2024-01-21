Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

