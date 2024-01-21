Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

