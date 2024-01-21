Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 35,679 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 128.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.