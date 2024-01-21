Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 127,820 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.3% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,552 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

PEAK stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

