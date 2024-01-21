Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 84,617 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,617 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 472.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.