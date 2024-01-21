Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $38.51 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

