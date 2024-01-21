Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

