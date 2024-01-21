Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.87. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2,156,977 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

