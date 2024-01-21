Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of TPX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

