Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.45. 2,179,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,098,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

