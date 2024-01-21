Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,066 shares of company stock worth $672,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.