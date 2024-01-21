Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,066 shares of company stock worth $672,186. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

