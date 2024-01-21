The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

ALL opened at $154.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

