The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,420,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

