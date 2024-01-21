The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.31

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 43702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

