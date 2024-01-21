The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Sell

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Chegg stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

