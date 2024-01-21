The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) to Sell

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $979,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,133,074 shares in the company, valued at $139,736,919.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,240 shares of company stock worth $23,026,799. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Coursera by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

