The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $238.95 Average PT from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.95.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.46 on Thursday. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

