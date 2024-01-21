The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.94 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

