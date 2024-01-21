Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 51.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

