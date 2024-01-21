TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,057.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $661.08 and a one year high of $1,059.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $992.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.11.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
