Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
