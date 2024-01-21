Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $35.66. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 397,356 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 153,781 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.