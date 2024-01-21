Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.47 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

