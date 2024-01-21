Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of LCII opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $97.43 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

