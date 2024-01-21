Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $430.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.46 and its 200-day moving average is $398.53. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.67 and a 12 month high of $430.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

