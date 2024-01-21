Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

