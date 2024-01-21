Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,335,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

