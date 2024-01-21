United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 2.8%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.85. 15,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 86,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $273.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

