USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.44. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 17,141 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

