Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 4.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 4,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VALN

Valneva Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.